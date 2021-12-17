Brevard County officials provide COVID-19 update

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials will be providing a year-end COVID-19 update Friday morning.

Officials with Brevard County Emergency Management, Brevard County Public Safety and the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County will be addressing the current status of COVID-19 and provide an outlook to 2022.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This comes after the county has once again been labeled as a community of “substantial transmission,” according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, the Space Coast had a new case positivity rate of 2.7% and 50.1 cases per 100,000, marking an increase of 7.2 cases per 100,000 since the prior week.

Though Brevard County’s new case positivity rate is under 8%, the cases per 100,000 rate rated the Space Coast as one of ‘substantial transmission’, according to CDC transmission levels.

The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.