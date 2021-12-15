WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Orange County mayor provides COVID-19 update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County mayor will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon after the omicron variant was detected in more areas in Central Florida.

Mayor Jerry Demings will be joined by Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, to discuss efforts to monitor omicron and COVID-19 vaccines. News 6 will stream the news conference, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., live at the top of this story.

The mayor’s update comes two days after Orange County officials announced the variant was detected in both the South Water Reclamation Facility and the Northwest Water Reclamation Facility. At the time of the announcement, utilities officials said more accurate results would be released Wednesday.

The variant was also detected in the Altamonte Springs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that omicron makes up for about 3% of all cases nationwide, but it’s expected to grow. About two weeks ago, omicron accounted for less than 0.5% of COVID cases in the U.S.