Omicron variant detected in Orange County following wastewater test

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Orange County based on initial results from wastewater testing, county officials said in a release on Monday.

Officials with Orange County’s utilities department said the variant was found in both the South Water Reclamation Facility and the Northwest Water Reclamation Facility.

[TRENDING: Couple nearly speeds into crowd at Christmas parade in Winter Garden, police say | 🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The omicron variant was found in Orange County, wastewater results show. (Orange County Government)

According to officials, these are just preliminary results, and more accurate results following a lab analysis will be released on Wednesday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, alongside Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health, will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.