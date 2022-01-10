Man arrested after Daytona Beach hit-and-run in stolen vehicle, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A New Hampshire man was arrested in Holly Hill on Friday after police said he was involved in a hit-and-run using a stolen vehicle.

According to Daytona Beach officers, 49-year-old Dennis Small was arrested on Friday after the crash that occurred around 6:20 p.m. off Nova Road and Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

Small was driving a stolen Toyota when he T-boned another vehicle heading west on Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and turning south on Nova Road, a charging affidavit shows.

Officers said Small intentionally hit the victim again before leaving the scene, but was soon found in Holly Hill.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The charging affidavit also said another victim told officers that a few days earlier, Small “took her vehicle keys and struck her numerous times in the face.”

Small faces charges including aggravated battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury.

Small was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said.