81º

Local News

Daytona Beach road closed due to fallen power lines, police say

Ridge Boulevard will be closed through Thursday night

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Traffic Alert, Crash, Volusia County
Fallen power lines caused the closure of Ridge Boulevard in Daytona Beach, police said. (South Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Fallen power lines caused the closure of a Daytona Beach road through Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the South Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the area of Ridge Boulevard between Ridgewood and Palmetto Avenues will remain closed Thursday night.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots tiger at Florida zoo after animal attacks man, investigators say | Look back at the top Central Florida, national stories from 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The closure is due to power lines in the area that are down, the tweet shows.

Officers said Florida Power and Light crews are currently on scene. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email