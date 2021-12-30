Daytona Beach road closed due to fallen power lines, police say

Fallen power lines caused the closure of Ridge Boulevard in Daytona Beach, police said.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Fallen power lines caused the closure of a Daytona Beach road through Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the South Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the area of Ridge Boulevard between Ridgewood and Palmetto Avenues will remain closed Thursday night.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots tiger at Florida zoo after animal attacks man, investigators say | Look back at the top Central Florida, national stories from 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The closure is due to power lines in the area that are down, the tweet shows.

Officers said Florida Power and Light crews are currently on scene. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.