Demolition back on for ‘Treasure Island’ in Daytona Beach Shores

The big demolition project for the Treasure Island Resort property in Daytona Beach Shores is finally speeding up.

After a big day of celebrations three weeks ago for the demolition of the empty resort, little movement has been made, worrying many residents.

The eyesore that sat empty for almost 18 years is finally coming down, but the pace was making residents — who had been hopeful — a bit nervous.

“Some days there’s no action and then I heard it was finally coming down and I got excited for oceanfront view and now nothing’s happening again,” said Darian, who lives across the street.

The demolition technically got started during a celebration for residents on March 28. Hundreds turned out and raised champagne to the best glimmer of hope they’d had for the property in decades.

“We had a couple instances where we talked to people looking at that property and they’d tell us a wonderful vision that they had and then nothing would happen,” said Sandy Murphy, who also lives across A1A from the structure.

Since that day three weeks ago, those who live across the street like Murphy said it barely had been touched.

The city told News 6 that taking the building down has incurred technical problems, but leaders are hopeful the demolition will now be back on track so they can work on the future of what the property may hold.

“I think we’ll be happy with just about anything that comes in there,” Murphy said.

The city said its goal is to have the demolition completely done by early June. The leaders’ hope is that another hotel or condo will go up in its place.