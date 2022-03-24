Treasure Island resort demolition begins Monday, Daytona Beach Shores says

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The abandoned Treasure Island resort in Daytona Beach Shores is finally going to be demolished, and the city is throwing a party.

The celebratory event will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the vacant lot across from the building, at the southwest corner of South Atlantic Avenue and Park Avenue.

Mayor Nancy Miller will speak, and there will be a champagne toast as well.

Pece of Mind Environmental is expected to use a large crane with a claw arm to tear the building down.

The demolition of the old resort has been a long time coming. Built in 1974, the 11-story resort was heavily damaged by the 2004 hurricanes and was abandoned for years.

There were many attempts to redevelop the site, but nothing came of it. The city eventually got the developer to agree to a demolition plan, with the building expected to come down by early June.

The city in February approved plans for a development project that would include a new beachfront hotel and a multifamily residential complex.