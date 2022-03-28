Demolition begins on Treasure Island resort in Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The long-awaited demolition of the Treasure Island resort in Daytona Beach Shores is happening Monday.

The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said a large crane will remove concrete and steel piece by piece from the building.

The demolition of the old resort has been a long time coming. Built in 1974, the 11-story resort was heavily damaged by the 2004 hurricanes and was abandoned for years.

In February, the Daytona Beach Shores City Council approved an agreement to tear down the structure for a new development project that would bring a new hotel and/or multifamily residential complex.

The agreement requires the building to be torn down by early June and gives the owner 30 days to restore the property, the city said.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for, for years and years and years,” Mayor Nancy Miller said following the approval.

There will be a celebratory event at 11 a.m. in the vacant lot across from the building, at the southwest corner of South Atlantic Avenue and Park Avenue, with the mayor delivering remarks.