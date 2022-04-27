81º

Teen ARCA driver arrested after punching classmate in groin, Daytona Beach police say

Daniel Dye, 18, faces a count of felony battery.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.An ARCA driver was arrested after punching a classmate in the groin at a Daytona Beach high school Monday, police say.

According to the affidavit, the victim, who chose to remain anonymous, said 18-year-old Daniel Dye came up to him while he was sitting in class and began “grinding and dancing” against his face.

The victim said he attempted to push Dye away, but it did not work, and Dye continued grinding against his face, according to the report.

Dye then stopped, and punched the victim in his groin area, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that after the incident, his scrotum was swollen and bruised, and he was unable to go to the bathroom. He then went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a possible ruptured testicle, according to the affidavit.

Dye was arrested Tuesday, and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, but he is no longer in custody.

Dye raced full-time for the ARCA Menards Series, but officials announced he will be suspended indefinitely following the incident.

He is facing a charge of felony battery.

GMS Racing released the following statement following the incident via Twitter:

Correction:

Click Orlando originally reported that the teen was a NASCAR driver. Although NASCAR owns ARCA, Dye drives specifically for ARCA. Click Orlando regrets the error.

