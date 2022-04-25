At least 200,000 to roll into Daytona Beach for ‘Jeep Beach’ event

It’s now among the top three largest events in Daytona Beach, alongside Bike Week and the Daytona 500.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are heading to Jeep Beach this week in Daytona Beach.

It’s the 19th year the event’s been held in Central Florida and it’s estimated by the end of the week, there will be at least 20,000 Jeeps and over 200,000 people in attendance.

It’s now among the top three largest events in Daytona Beach, alongside Bike Week and the Daytona 500.

While other events like “Truck Meet” have seen increased scrutiny from city leaders over the last year, Jeep Beach is welcomed, seeing few problems compared to the others.

[TRENDING: Family of teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride to file lawsuit in Orange County | 14-year-old, 16-year-old boys killed in Osceola County crash | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Events are planned across the county this week.

“They’re at Jackie Robinson ballpark, they’re at One Daytona, they’re at the speedway, they’re at the Hardrock, they’re everywhere in town,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area Visitors and Convention Bureau.

She said it’s a big boost for businesses.

Last year, an impact survey found all hotels across the county had at least 70% occupancy all week. Also, in 2021, people spent an average of about $1,000 each on dining, shopping and gas here.

This year they expect even bigger crowds.

“They’re not just enjoying the destination, which we encourage everyone to do, they’re also raising money for this destination’s local charities,” Baker said.

Jeep Beach officially became a 501c3 nonprofit in 2017. The event’s executive director, Charlene Greer, said over the last decade Jeep Beach has donated over $2.8 million to Daytona Beach-area charities.

Ad

“In 2021 we raised $500,000 alone and gave to over 50 charities. Some of the top dogs being the Boys and Girls Club of Volusia and Flagler Counties, the Childhood Cancer Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation,” she said.

Jeep Beach goes through Sunday, May 1 with the final event being the annual parade down the beach.