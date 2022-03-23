Bike Week 2022: Daytona Beach police arrested 50, responded to 1 fatal crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police officers in Daytona Beach arrested 50 people during this year’s Bike Week and responded to 107 traffic crashes, with one being fatal.

The statistics are a far cry from what was reported in 2021.

[TRENDING: Florida woman ends up dating man whose photo was used in global Catfishing scheme | 2 workers crushed to death in Florida when wall falls on them | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The agency says it issued 311 citations during the 10-day motorcycle event, 25 of which were for driving under the influence. There were another nine parking citations.

Ad

Of the 107 traffic crashes they responded to, 50 involved motorcycles.

Of the 50 arrests, seven were for DUI, 10 were for disorderly conduct, three were for open container violations, 2 were for creation of noise and 28 are marked as “other.”

Last year, Daytona Beach police arrested 135 people, responded to 167 crashes, including five traffic fatalities, and issued 330 traffic citations.

Halifax Health also saw another record number of trauma patients during the Bike Week period -- 163 patients, with 88 related to the actual event.

Last year, Halifax saw 150 trauma patients, with 91 related to Bike Week.

Ad

Before the 81st annual event, which ran March 4 through 13, Volusia County tourism officials predicted a crowd of about 400,000. Bob Davis, the CEO of the Lodging and Hospitality of Volusia County said it was one of the top five biggest turnouts they’ve seen for Bike Week, with all hotels selling out.