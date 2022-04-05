Daytona Beach firefighters rescue woman seconds before car ‘completely’ submerged in pond

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman was rescued by Daytona Beach firefighters “seconds before” her vehicle completely went underwater in a pond.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday the car went into a pond across from Target. She was the only one in the vehicle and was unable to get out by herself, the department said.

“Firefighters quickly swam over to her and assisted her in getting out and making it safely to land,” a Facebook post read.

A tow truck pulled the car out of the water, firefighters said.

Details of what led up to the vehicle entering the water have not been released.