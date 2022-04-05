88º

Local News

Daytona Beach firefighters rescue woman seconds before car ‘completely’ submerged in pond

Department says firefighters swam to woman, got her out of vehicle

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Rescue, Volusia County
Daytona Beach firefighters rescue woman from car that entered pond. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman was rescued by Daytona Beach firefighters “seconds before” her vehicle completely went underwater in a pond.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday the car went into a pond across from Target. She was the only one in the vehicle and was unable to get out by herself, the department said.

[TRENDING: Florida order calls Orlando FreeFall ride ‘immediate danger to public health’ | DeSantis staff delayed release of Gaetz associate Halsey Beshears’ spending records | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Firefighters quickly swam over to her and assisted her in getting out and making it safely to land,” a Facebook post read.

A tow truck pulled the car out of the water, firefighters said.

Details of what led up to the vehicle entering the water have not been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email