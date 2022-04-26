Online video showing 1-year-old being slapped leads to woman’s arrest, Sanford police say

A disturbing video posted on social media showing a woman slapping and hitting a 1-year-old led to a woman’s arrest Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police.

SANFORD, Fla. – A disturbing video posted on social media showing a woman slapping and hitting a 1-year-old led to a woman’s arrest Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police.

Police arrested Tya Posley, 23, at her home after receiving word about the video being posted as an Instagram story.

Investigators said that Posley can be heard in the video saying “You daddy wants to post (expletive) right, he want to (expletive) post (expletive) and not answer the god damn phone. I hate your (expletive),” before slapping the 1-year-old in the face and on the back.

Officer said they went to Posley’s home to perform a well-being check on the child. Though they were not able to see any bruises on the child, police said they were able to identify the 1-year-old as the victim seen in the video and identified Posley as the woman hitting the child.

Posley faces a charge of child abuse.

Child Protective Services were called and took custody of the 1-year-old.