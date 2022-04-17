Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanford, police say

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the area of Coastline Park on Sunday morning, according to Sanford Police and Fire.
Police said a black man was located on the ground in the park around 5 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
A preliminary investigation shows that shots were exchanged between two parties, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.