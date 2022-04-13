2 killed, including 16-year-old boy, in shooting at Sanford apartment complex, police say

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, died after a shooting near a playground in a Sanford apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, according to the police department.

The incident occurred at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments, located off State Road 46 at 100 Willner Circle in Sanford, police said.

Police said the investigation is revealing the shooting may have been drug-related. Police added the two victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“The shooting took place on the opposite side of that playground, literally feet from where children could have been playing,” said Bianca Gillett, public information officer with Sanford police. “It was after school hours. We are lucky tonight that we’re not reporting something else. That a child wasn’t injured because of somebody’s careless, careless actions.”

Sanford police responded to a “possible shooting with injuries” Wednesday afternoon, according to the department.

A spokesperson for the department said a 16-year-old boy was a victim but did not have any other information confirmed about the second victim.

“We do not have identification on the other victim and he appears to be approximately the same age but we’re not sure at this time,” Gillette said.

Police Chief Cecil Smith also spoke during the news briefing following the shooting.

“It’s heartbreaking when you arrive on the scene, and you realize that two young people’s lives were taken senselessly,” Smith said. “We know that two parents will be burying their children at some point.”

He called on parents to get more involved in their children’s lives in an effort to prevent this type of violence.

“We need to have our parents actively involved with our kids try to figure out what else can we do to get them off of our streets,” Smith said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance video of the area to come forward and contact Sanford police at 407-688-5070.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.