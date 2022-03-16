Man faces animal cruelty charges after 14 dogs rescued from home, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police arrested a man on animal cruelty charges after 14 dogs were found at his home living in deplorable condition, officers said.

Dennis Vann, 57, was arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Officers said their investigation began on March 9 when they were executing a search warrant on Vann’s home along West 15th Street. During the search, police said they spotted the 14 pit bulls living in filthy conditions.

Investigators said the dogs were mostly living in homemade pens constructed of wood and wire. They added that all of the dogs were covered in feces and that their pens were filthy and not all of them had access to food or water.

Four of the dogs, according to police, had severe injuries such as untreated wounds and cuts. One dog had an inch deep cut and could not walk properly, records show.

All of the dogs were removed from the home.

Vann faces four felony counts of animal cruelty along with 10 lesser counts of animal cruelty.