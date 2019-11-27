BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two owners of a pit bull in Brevard County were charged with felony animal cruelty on Wednesday, according to an arrest notice.

Michael Postell and Alicia Hayes were transported to the Brevard County Jail.

The Melbourne Police said around 9 a.m. on March 21 investigators found a malnourished pit bull chained to a post in the yard on Williams Street.

Police said the dog was weak and unable to stand under its own power.

Investigators said they could see the outline of the dog’s bones under its skin.

The dog was also covered in flies and fleas, according to investigators.

Officers said the dog was rushed to Brevard County Animal Services for emergency treatment.

Dr. Christine Jenkins said the dog was hypothermic with a temperature of 91.4.

The doctor said the dog was significantly underweight from neglect and parasites.