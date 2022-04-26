‘Do not approach him:’ DeLand police issue warning after clerk shot in fight over bag of chips

DeLAND, Fla. – A DeLand store clerk was shot Saturday in a dispute over a bag of chips, and police continue to search for a teen gunman whom they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the Friendly Way Convenience Store at 901 S. Florida Ave. in DeLand.

According to DeLand police, the clerk, whose name and age have not been released, was shot in the leg by a 17-year-old. The clerk was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford for medical treatment, police said.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Tyrique L. Matthews, who may be known as “Trique.”

According to police, Matthews should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Do not approach him,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Matthews or his whereabouts is asked to call 386-943-8276 or 911 if it is an emergency.