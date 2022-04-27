Disney offers water park ticket deal for Florida residents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is now offering a special ticket deal at its water parks for Florida residents.

Now through June 30, residents can purchase a two-day Disney water park ticket for as low as $69 for adults and $63 for children ages 3 to 9.

To purchase tickets, guests will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.

Disney said each ticket does not have to be used on consecutive dates and parking is complimentary.

The ticket cannot be used between May 27-30.

At this time, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is the only water park open available for guests to experience. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed for refurbishment.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.