Traditional meet and greets return to Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has brought back its traditional character meet-and-greets to the theme parks and resort hotels.

Guests will once again get the chance to receive a hug, selfie or even an autograph from some of their favorite Disney characters. The experiences have been in a modified and socially distanced format ever since Walt Disney World reopened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the past two years, we’ve taken a very gradual, intentional approach to health and safety protocols,” Disney described on its blog last month. “Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences. While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer.”

Guests can find a number of character experiences through the My Disney Experience app.

The exciting milestone comes as Walt Disney World brings back more of its entertainment for guests.

The Festival of Fantasy parade and “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” returned to Magic Kingdom last month. Other shows coming back this year include “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond” at Animal Kingdom.

