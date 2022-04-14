73º

Salt & Straw announces opening date for Disney Springs shop

New scoops shop opening April 20

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Salt & Straw opening April 20 at Disney Springs (Salt & Straw)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Get ready to scream for ice cream at Walt Disney World.

The resort is preparing to welcome its newest scoop shop, Salt & Straw, to Disney Springs on April 20.

The Portland based family-run ice cream company is known for its innovative, taste-provoking flavors that take fans on a never-ending flavor adventure. This is the company’s second time partnering with Disney. In 2018, the company opened a location at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in California.

“We can’t wait to meet you, Disney Springs! So excited to bring our scoops to “the Most Magical Place on Earth” in 2022,” the company said in a Facebook post last year.

The company promotes collaborations with local “makers, farmers, and chefs who inspire us to tell stories through our ever-changing menu of new flavors.”

Some unique flavor creations include pear & blue cheese, honey lavender and olive oil ice creams.

Salt & Straw at Disney Springs (McReynolds)

On Wednesday, construction walls around the new shop were removed to reveal the storefront near AMC Theaters. Salt & Straw plans to offer the first 100 customers a free scoop of ice cream on opening day.

