Celebrating 30 years: runDisney shares first look at marathon weekend themes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney has shared the first look at the themes for its upcoming 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

Next year marks the 30th year of the event which gives runners the opportunity to race around the resort’s four theme parks and hotel areas.

“Come relive decades of healthy competition with a dose of 90′s retro vibes, iconic Characters and a glimpse into the runDisney of years of past,” Disney said on its website. “When you participate in the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, you’ll become part of something incredibly special.”

Next year’s themes have popular Disney characters including Pluto (5K), Chip and Dale (10K), Donald and Daisy (half-marathon), Mickey and Minnie (full marathon), Goofy (half-marathon and full marathon, Goofy Challenge), and Dopey (all races).

2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (runDisney)

The race weekend is scheduled for Jan. 4 - 8, 2023.

General registration opens April 19 at 10 a.m.

Virtual registration, which gives runners the opportunity to run anywhere and anytime, opens April 22.

Last weekend, runDisney wrapped up its Springtime Surprise Weekend event. The next runDisney race to happen at Walt Disney World is the 2022 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. At this time, virtual races for the event are still available for sign-ups. RunDisney also has its “Frozen” summer 5K virtual series, which is now available to sign-up.

Click here to learn more about the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

