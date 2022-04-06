4 springtime activities we love at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Spring has officially sprung at Walt Disney World.

The resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary celebration, and now is the perfect time to celebrate the season and upcoming Easter holiday. If you plan on visiting, we have uncovered a number of fun activities for families to experience while out exploring the theme parks and nearby resort hotels.

Take a look at some of our favorites things below.

Resort Easter Egg Displays

Egg Display at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa (McReynolds)

Guests can visit select Walt Disney World resorts to see incredible Easter egg displays that are created by some of Disney’s incredibly talented pastry chefs. Each egg showcases some of Disney’s most popular characters including Ariel, Orange Bird, 101 Dalmatians, Stich, and Isabela and Mirabel from the popular film, “Encanto.”

Egg Display at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa (McReynolds)

Some eggs we found at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa were shaped like Cinderella’s carriage (complete with a 50th anniversary license plate) and EPCOT’s Space Ship.

Egg Display at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa (McReynolds)

According to Disney, each egg is made out of chocolate and decorated with edible products such as modeling chocolate, fondant, sugar floral, royal icing, cocoa butter and sculpted sugar pieces. Some of the eggs can weigh up to 100 pounds.

The egg journey moves to Disney’s Beach Club Resort. That Stitch egg is perfecto! 👌 pic.twitter.com/4lfJEgrbJy — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) April 3, 2022

We found some egg displays at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort.

Delicious Easter Desserts

Boozy Bunny at The Ganachery (Disney)

Nothing says Easter without a chocolate bunny, jelly beans or festive Carrot Blondie Pop. You can find it all across Walt Disney World. The pastry chefs are rolling out fun and decorative desserts for families to enjoy as we hop closer to Easter.

Here are some of the things we found on some of the menus:

Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort: Assorted Easter Macaroons, Easter Bunny Cupcake, Easter Chocolate Bark and Easter Sugar Cookie Sandwich.

Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney Grand Floridian Resort & Spa: Bunny Blondie pop, Spring Bird’s Nest Doughnut and Peanut Butter Bunny Cookie.

*Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. till April 18. The Grand Cottage at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa lobby: Crispy Cereal Egg, Raspberry Minnie Fudge, Spring Garden Chocolate Dirt Cup, Carrot Blondie pop, Chocolate Bunny, The Grand Egg, Mickey Woopie Pie, Baby Chick Lemon Cupcake.

Disney’s Yacht Club at Ale & Compass Marketplace: Mickey Chocolate Easter Egg, Minnie Chocolate Easter Egg, Easter Chocolate Cookie Lollipop, Robin’s Egg Blueberry Macrons, Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake, Spring Cupcake and Lemon Crinkle Cookies.

Disney’s Beach Club Marketplace: Mickey Chocolate Easter Egg, Minnie Chocolate Easter Egg, Easter Chocolate Cookie Lollipop, Robin’s Egg Blueberry Macrons, Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake, Spring Cupcake and Lemon Crinkle Cookies.

Available till April 17. The Ganachery at Disney Springs: Boozy Bourbon Chocolate Bunnies . Also available without alcohol.

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs: Werther’s Caramel Apple Easter Bunny, Werther’s Original Carmel Apple Minnie Mouse, Mickey Easter Mallow.

Treats available at The Grand Cottage at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa lobby (McReynolds)

Many items can be purchased through mobile orders on the My Disney Experience app for a limited time.

Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt

2022 Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt (McReynolds)

Families with smaller children visiting EPCOT not only have the Spike the Bee: Pollen-Nation Exploration Scavenger Hunt to experience, but there is also a fun Easter Scavenger hunt happening too. For $9.99 guests can search across the World Showcase for giant eggs themed to popular characters including Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Goofy. Families can purchase a map and search for the eggs.

Once all the Easter eggs have been found, families can return the map for a prize (a collector’s cup).

The 2022 Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt maps can be purchased at EPCOT’s Creations Shop, Pin Traders, and Gateway Gifts. Redemptions are valid through April 30.

Beautiful Spring Displays at EPCOT

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival (McReynolds)

If you’re looking for a slower pace and just want to take in the sights and sounds of Spring - head to EPCOT. Right now, the theme park is celebrating Spring during its EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival.

The festival, which runs through July 4, features dozens of colorful gardens, character topiaries, butterfly gardens, merchandise and live entertainment.

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival (McReynolds)

Did we mention the food available?

While you’re out there we sure and snap a picture with one of Disney’s special magic shots that celebrates the festival. On Wednesday, Disney said they’re introducing five new magic shots across the park including ones with Orange Bird, Spike the Bee, Isabela from Encanto and even one that is a pixie-dusted Magic Shot.

Magic Shots at EPCOT (Disney)

Click here for more information about Walt Disney World.

