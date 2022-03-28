RunDisney announces ‘Frozen’ virtual 5K series

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summers in Central Florida are known to be pretty hot but this year, the landscape is about to get chilly all thanks to the Disney film, “Frozen.”

RunDisney announced Monday a new virtual series that pays tribute to the record-breaking films.

Runners will soon get the opportunity to belt out “Let it Go” and sign-up for three Frozen 5K races that are all themed to different Frozen adventures or participate in all three and get a virtual challenge medal.

Races include:

The Original Classic, medal features Kristoff and Sven in a snowy wonderland.

The Heroic Sequel, medal features beloved sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen II.

The Broadway Hit, medal features the Frozen on Broadway logo.

RunDisney Virtual Challenge (all three races), features everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf.

Last year, runDisney had a similar series that was inspired by the hit film, “The Lion King.”

What’s so great about virtual races is that a runner can participate almost anywhere including the gym or neighborhood between June 1 and Aug. 31.

Runners can print a downloadable race bib at home and a finisher certificate.

General registration opens April 5 at 10 a.m.

Click here to learn more.

RunDisney is hosting its Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World this weekend.

