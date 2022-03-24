Dates announced for Disney’s H2O Glow After Hours event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the dates and ticket information for Typhoon Lagoon’s H2O Glow After Hours event.

The separately ticketed nighttime event gives guests the opportunity to experience the attractions of Typhoon Lagoon as well as incredible food and drinks, photo opportunities, a DJ dance party on the beach and vibrant décor.

Beginning March 29, guests of Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green can purchase tickets to H2O Glow After Hours on the Walt Disney World Resort website, with tickets on sale for the general public on April 1.

The special event will take place May 28 to Aug. 27 between the hours of 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Guests with tickets for the exclusive party can enter Typhoon Lagoon as early as 6 p.m.

Disney said the event will have a limited capacity so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Click here to learn more about Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

