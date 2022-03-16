Disney: Typhoon Lagoon’s H2O Glow Nights returning soon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The nighttime event H2O Glow Nights at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will be returning soon, Disney announced Wednesday.

During a special planDisney podcast series video on spring break, Disney destinations panelist Bryanna B. said the special event would be returning in the future.

Disney H2O Glow Nights has been suspended since Disney was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The separately ticketed event previously gave guests the rare opportunity to experience Typhoon Lagoon under the light of the moon. The event also featured awesome food and drinks, photo opportunities, a DJ Dance Party on the beach and special character meet-and-greets.

Walt Disney World reopened Typhoon Lagoon to guests back on Jan. 2.

The park is home to one of the world’s largest outdoor wave pools, which also features slides, flumes, and wet and play spaces for every age and member of the family.

Disney plans to share more details about H2O Glow Nights at a later date on its blog.

