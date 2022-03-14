Universal Orlando reopens Poseidon’s Fury

ORLANDO, Fla. – The temple of Poseidon has been unsealed at Universal Orlando.

The attraction, Poseidon’s Fury, reopened to guests Monday just in time for the spring break rush.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The immersive experience has been closed since last August and has been undergoing a refurbishment that included painting to the outside theming and show building.

During the experience, guests follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of temple of the Greek god of the sea. Once inside, guests find themselves trapped and under the control of the evil dark lord, Darkenon.

UNSEAL THE TEMPLE — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 14, 2022

The attraction ends with an incredible battle between the two gods that includes various lasers, water and fireball bursts and other special effects.

Ad

The reopening brings life back to the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure that has been quiet for several months.

Guests are encouraged to check the Official Universal Orlando Resort App and in-park signage for wait times.

Universal Orlando is in the process of refurbishing Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios. The attraction is slated to be closed through late summer.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.