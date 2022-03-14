66º

Theme Parks

Universal Orlando reopens Poseidon’s Fury

Attraction has been closed since last year

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Universal Orlando, Theme Parks, Poseidon’s Fury
Poseidon's Fury at Universal Orlando (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The temple of Poseidon has been unsealed at Universal Orlando.

The attraction, Poseidon’s Fury, reopened to guests Monday just in time for the spring break rush.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The immersive experience has been closed since last August and has been undergoing a refurbishment that included painting to the outside theming and show building.

During the experience, guests follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of temple of the Greek god of the sea. Once inside, guests find themselves trapped and under the control of the evil dark lord, Darkenon.

The attraction ends with an incredible battle between the two gods that includes various lasers, water and fireball bursts and other special effects.

The reopening brings life back to the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure that has been quiet for several months.

Guests are encouraged to check the Official Universal Orlando Resort App and in-park signage for wait times.

Universal Orlando is in the process of refurbishing Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios. The attraction is slated to be closed through late summer.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email