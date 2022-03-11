Disney’s Boardwalk Resort to receive updates, new restaurant

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Boardwalk Resort will be getting some new enhancements and offerings in the future, Disney announced Friday.

Some of the changes include a new table service restaurant and updates to its lobby and guest rooms.

“We’re gearing up to make a seaside splash at Disney’s BoardWalk! Over the next few years, we’ll be bringing new enhancements and offerings to life along this beloved, turn-of-the-century promenade – from a charming new lobby design and nearby coffee bar to delectable dining options, refreshed guest rooms and other special touches,” Disney said on its blog.

Opening sometime in 2023, guests will get the chance to savor the delicious menu at the all-new Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers. Disney described the shop as having a whimsical atmosphere that complements the charm of the resort hotel.

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers (Disney Parks Blog)

The nearby BoardWalk Bakery is also getting an update.

The location will transform into a new sandwich shop that offer the perfect bite as guests explore and enjoy the views from the water’s edge.

In addition to some exciting new food offerings, Disney said the resort’s rooms will be getting a refreshed look with “light and airy touches.” Located just off the lobby, guests will be able to enjoy a drink or some food from a new coffee bar.

Disney's BoardWalk Resort (WKMG)

Disney’s BoardWalk Resort first opened in 1996 and currently offers a number of restaurants and entertainment including the Flying Fish Café, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, Abracadabar and the dueling piano bar, Jellyrolls.

