Disney Imagineer shares construction update on Tron Lightcycle Run

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World continues to make progress on its highly-anticipated new attraction, Tron Lightcycle Run.

TRON Lightcycle Run is a coaster-style attraction that will allow riders to board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a thrilling race through the digital frontier. The ride is currently under construction right now at Magic Kingdom near Tomorrowland’s Space Mountain.

The ride was originally scheduled to open in time for the 50th anniversary but was delayed due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Disney Imagineering shared a video on TikTok of the work underway now.

“Currently we’re working on the installation of our canopy ETFE. It’s a classic polymer that is blown up with air, and one of the really cool things about it is that we have a unique graphic pattern that you will be able to see when you experience the attraction at night,” said Walt Disney Imagineer Angela Wu.

The canopy is a huge massive structure flowing over the track and leaders said it serves as a digital bridge and transition into The Grid.

A similar attraction is a guest-favorite at Shanghai Disneyland since the park’s opening day.

A coaster train dives through the illuminated canopy of the "Tron Lightcycle Power Run" attraction at Shanghai Disneyland (Disney)

Sky 6 flew by the construction site at Magic Kingdom just weeks ago.

See the video below.

Construction progress on all-new Tron attraction at Disney's Magic Kingdom

An opening date for TRON has not been announced.

Before guests experience TRON Lightcycle Run they will first get to experience the all-new roller coaster attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. The attraction is scheduled to open sometime this summer.

