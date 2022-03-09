EPCOT: New details revealed about upcoming Connections Café

BAY LAKE, Fla. – EPCOT’s Connections Café and Eatery is now scheduled to open sometime this spring, Disney leaders announced Wednesday.

The café is currently under construction at the site of the former Electric Umbrella restaurant location.

Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared the first image Wednesday of one of the restaurant’s several marquees that will be displayed above the doors.

Connections Cafe and Eatery Marquee shared by Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley (thezachriddley/Instagram)

“Opening to guests this spring, this new fast-casual restaurant and adjoining café was inspired by the core EPCOT idea of ‘connecting’– by the common bond we share over food and the gathering of people across cultures,” Riddley described in the post. “I’ve had a chance to walk these spaces with our Imagineers bringing the design to life and it’s truly a beautiful addition.”

The quick-service restaurant is the latest addition opening as part of EPCOT’s historic transformation and in the newly World Celebration neighborhood.

Last year, Disney opened the new Creations Shop and Club Cool Hosted By Coca-Cola. Later this summer, Disney will open the highly-anticipated new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Disney has not given a given an opening date for the Guardians of Galaxy roller coaster attraction or the new Connections Café.

