Disney Cruise Line to make face coverings optional

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line will be making facial coverings optional for all guests later this month, the company announced Thursday.

The cruise line is the latest company to ease coronavirus restrictions onboard its ships.

“For sailings originating from a U.S. port of departure beginning March 11, 2022, face coverings will be optional in most indoor locations throughout our ships,” the company explained on its website. “Guests ages 2 and up, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will still be required to wear face coverings in the Walt Disney Theatre.”

Disney Cruise Line has had a facial covering requirement for all guests, while indoors since the cruise line restarted following a months-long shutdown.

Back in November, the company said all vaccine-eligible guests would be required to be fully vaccinated for all cruises setting sail. Disney said guests who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine would be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken between one to three days before their ship sets sail.

Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line announced similar changes last month.

Disney Cruise Line will debut its newest ship, the Disney Wish, from Port Canaveral on July 14.