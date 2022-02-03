Disney Cruise Line delays inaugural sailing of all-new Disney Wish

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line informed guests that the much-anticipated arrival of the Disney Wish ship will be delayed by six weeks, the company said on Thursday.

The ship, which is currently under construction in Germany, was scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on June 9. The shipyard notified Disney Cruise Line that despite their efforts, they will need more time to get the ship ready.

The company said the delay is due in part to the pandemic and particularly the arrival of the omicron variant in Germany at a critical point in the production process.

“We know how much our guests are looking forward to sailing on the Disney Wish, and we understand the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause. We treasure the relationship we have with those who sail and make memories with us, and we will work closely with those affected to welcome them aboard in the future,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line. “Despite this unavoidable adjustment to our plans, our team at Disney Cruise Line has never been more optimistic about the future and cannot wait to welcome families aboard the magnificent Disney Wish.”

Disney Cruise Line is now delaying the maiden voyage until July 14.

The company is reaching out to affected guests to help them adjust their vacation plans. Among the options all impacted guests will have to choose from is a 50% discount on a future cruise departing by December 31, 2023.

When the Disney Wish sets sail, families will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them.

DIsney Wish grand hall (Disney Cruise Line)

Guests will get to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals. The Disney Wish will be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available, officials said in a news release.

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Disney Cruise Line shares time-lapse of construction of Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line said the Disney Wish is scheduled to float out of the enclosed building dock next week, pending weather conditions.

