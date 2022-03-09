Disney Cruise Line shares details about ‘Little Mermaid’ show on Disney Wish

“Under the Sea” during “Disney The Little Mermaid” on Disney Wish

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line has shared even more details about the all-new show “Disney the Little Mermaid” aboard its new cruise ship, the Disney Wish.

The ship’s maiden voyage is scheduled for July 14 from Port Canaveral.

Disney on Wednesday shared new renderings showing what the Broadway-style show will look like inside the ship’s Walt Disney Theater.

[TRENDING: Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store | Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Disney first announced the show in November during a D23 fan event at Disney’s Contemporary resort, saying the show will have a reimagined script and score.

“In this modern-day retelling, audiences will rediscover the iconic scenes, acclaimed music and beloved characters of the film, as a cast of contemporary storytellers put their own spin on the timeless tale,” Disney leaders explained in a blog post. “The creative minds at Disney Cruise Line have joined forces with a team of top Broadway talent to develop an all-new stage adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” exclusively for the Disney Wish.”

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” during “Disney The Little Mermaid” on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line said the show will feature innovative theatrical design, special effects, artistic choreography and cutting-edge puppetry.

Leaders said the popular hit song “Under the Sea” will be the show’s biggest number, featuring characters like Sebastian and Flounder.

Ad

“Throughout the show, playful scenic designs and state-of-the-art video projections will transform the Walt Disney Theatre into a 360-degree undersea environment,” leaders pointed out.

A Whole New World of Family Entertainment on the Disney Wish (Disney Parks Blog)

It will also feature dazzling and jaw-dropping moments during the show’s other big moments and songs, including “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

“Disney the Little Mermaid” is one of two shows guests onboard the ship will get to experience. The other show, ‘Seas the Adventure,’ is a delightful original musical that features Captain Minnie and so many other popular Disney characters.

“Kiss the Girl” during “Disney The Little Mermaid” on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

Of course, this is just a piece of the many adventures onboard.

When guests step inside the new ship, they will be able to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals. The Disney Wish will be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.