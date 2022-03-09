SeaWorld honored by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has received the honor of being one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2022, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

The company said 60,000 working Americans took part in the anonymous survey rating how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to friends and family.

“We are proud to receive this recognition by Forbes and to be among America’s best large employers,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “This is particularly meaningful because it’s based upon feedback of our employees. I’d like to thank all our ambassadors for their dedication and commitment as we continue to make our company an even more fun and rewarding place to work.”

The survey breaks down companies by state, number of employees, year founded and industry.

SeaWorld Parks & Resorts ranked at number 377 in the Travel & Leisure industry, coming behind other companies including Hyatt Hotels, Hard Rock International and AMC Entertainment.

Universal Orlando’s parent company, Comcast ranked number 320 in the Media & Advertising sector. The Walt Disney Company ranked 273 in that same industry.

Click here to see the study and all the results.

