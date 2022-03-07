81º

Theme Parks

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival returning with new additions

Event runs through May 22

Landon McReynolds, Producer

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is preparing for the return of the annual Food and Wine Festival.

The premiere springtime event will feature more than 90 delicious dishes, wines, craft brews and cocktails and live concerts.

The event, which is included with park admission, begins Friday, March 11, and runs through May 22.

Some of the new food offerings on the menu this year include Hawaiian BBQ pork with coconut jasmine rice, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos elote street corn, frozen watermelon margaritas and a selection of more than 40 wines and beers.

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

Busch Gardens has also whipped up a limited number of specialty cocktails inspired by the new coaster, Iron Gwazi, which opens to the public on March 11.

Some of the free concerts include performances from Sean Paul, 3 Doors Down, Kansas, Air Supply, Gente De Zona and so many more. For the best seats in the house, the theme park said reserved seating is strongly recommended and can be purchased online.

