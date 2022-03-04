Face coverings now optional at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Masks are now optional for fully vaccinated guests visiting Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, the company announced Friday.

The complex is the latest attraction to adjust its health and safety guidelines in response to declining coronavirus cases in Florida.

Leaders said guests who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear masks while in indoor venues and on buses.

The complex is recommending guests practice safe distancing and purchase tickets ahead of their visit.

Last month, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex announced two new bus tours for guests to experience. The tours offer guests the opportunity to see sites of launches such as the Mercury and Gemini spacecraft, as well as the memorial site for the Apollo I crew.

This spring, the complex will open its all-new attraction, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

Click here to learn more about Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

