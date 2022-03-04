Flagler deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl

Autumn Atkins, 14, who Flagler County deputies requested help to find Friday, March 4, 2022.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl Friday.

Autumn Atkins — who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with hazel eyes and short brown hair — was last seen wearing a brown beanie, an orange hoodie and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those who see Atkins or have knowledge of her whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 386-313-4911 or by emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com in reference to case No. 22-19499.

