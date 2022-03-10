Aquatica prepares to splashdown with ‘Reef Plunge’ body slide

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s Aquatica will open its all-new body slide, Reef Plunge, to guests on March 13.

As guests slide through translucent cutouts and rings and twist and turn through over 330 feet of fiberglass, they will spot a vibrant array of marine life in the new habitat. Animals include Commerson’s dolphins, leopard sharks, sardines and a variety of other cold-water fish which will call the new attraction home.

Reef Plunge at Aquatica (WKMG)

SeaWorld said the new experience will be an update to the former Dolphin Plunge attraction at the park.

We’re here at Aquatica 🐬 checking out Reef Plunge. The revamped body slide opens to @SeaWorld Aquatica pass members TODAY from 3pm-6pm. The grand opening is March 14. @news6wkmg https://t.co/v8YjMT1Obm pic.twitter.com/ZoqzpA2cjD — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) March 10, 2022

“2022 is going to be an exciting year for Aquatica Orlando. Aquatica was voted the No. 1 waterpark in the USA because guests love our year-round operations, one-of-a-kind attractions and laid-back beach vibe,” said Kyle Miller, park president.

Reef Plunge at Aquatica (WKMG)

In addition to the new slide, SeaWorld said other enhancements to the park are on the way, including the addition of more than 1,000 loungers and beach chairs with increased shade, a quick-service pizza place, a new beach bar and upgrades to the popular Banana Beach Cookout.

Ad

Reef Plunge at Aquatica (WKMG)

Multiple attractions will also receive upgrades, including enhancements to several water slides.

Click here to learn more about Reef Plunge and Aquatica’s attractions.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.