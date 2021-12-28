Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon gets reopening date

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is ready to welcome guests back to the surf and sand at Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Disney has announced that the water park will officially reopen on Jan. 2 during the resort‘s 50th anniversary celebration.

The park is home to one of the world’s largest outdoor wave pools, that also features slides, flumes, and wet and play spaces for every age and member of the family.

“Known for its immersive storytelling, thrilling water attractions and family fun, the Typhoon Lagoon tells the fabled tale of a rogue storm and its ensuing tidal wave that wreaked havoc on a formerly pristine waterside paradise,” Disney described in a news release. “From topsy-turvy architecture and storm-strewn nautical gear to the stranded shrimping ship, Miss Tilly, impaled upon the summit of Mount Mayday, each detail brings the legend to life for guests in different ways.”

Crush ‘n’ gusher water slide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (Disney)

The park has been closed to guests since March 15, 2020, the day Disney closed its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News 6 flew over Typhoon Lagoon last week to see the park being setup for guests ahead of the reopening.

Sky 6 flies over Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park reopened to guests on March 7.

Blizzard Beach will close for its annual refurbishment on Jan. 2.

50th anniversary drink cup at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (Disney)

To mark the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, Typhoon Lagoon will add several new menu items including an EARidescent Ice Dream Cone, Walt’s Chili Nachos and a selection of mouth-watering new DOLE Whips.

Food at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (Disney)

Private surf lessons in the park‘s wave pool are also returning on Jan. 7, bookings are now available.

Click here to learn more about Typhoon Lagoon.