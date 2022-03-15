Wild Florida celebrates arrival of new zebra foal

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – It’s officially spring time at Wild Florida in Osceola County.

On Tuesday, the animal park announced on social media the birth of an adorable zebra foal.

Leaders said the male zebra can be viewed while riding through the drive-thru Safari Park.

“In our opinion, you’ll have a hard time finding something cuter than a baby zebra running and bucking on the safari,” Wild Florida’s Sam Haught said. “He’s out and about loving life for all our guests to see and we hope everyone stays on the lookout for him when they cruise through during spring break this year!”

Zebra born at Wild Florida on March 15, 2022 (Wild Florida)

Leaders said the average gestation period for these zebras is a year or longer.

The park said the zebra foal’s birth is one of several expected this spring.

The Drive-thru Safari Park is home to a number of animals including giraffes, eland antelope, scimitar oryx, American bison, mouflon sheep, and so many more. Wild Florida is also home to a gator feeding show and popular airboat rides.

Click here to learn more about Wild Florida.

