Disney launches out new menu items at Space 220 in EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Six months after its opening, Disney is giving the menu a revamp at its Space 220 restaurant inside EPCOT.
The new offerings debuted Monday, according to a news release, including:
- Short Cake - Matcha Air Cake, Mascarpone Mousse and Strawberries. Available as a Supernova Sweets (dessert) option for three-course prix fixe dinner, or $14 add-on to two-course prix fixe lunch.
- Steak Salad - Marinated Filet Tips, Iceberg Wedges, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Chives, Blue Cheese Crumble and Horseradish Dressing. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch only.
- Quinoa Burger - Quinoa-Vegetable Burger, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Yellow Beet Citrus and Mayonnaise. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch only.
- Shrimp Cocktail - U 10 Shrimp and Classic Horseradish Cocktail Sauce. Available on the Flight Bites lounge menu.
Disney said it has also givens “upgrades” to some of its existing menu items. Those include:
- Space Glazed Duck Breast - Fried Jasmine Rice, Asparagus, Pineapple and Orange Hoisin Sauce. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for dinner only.
- Florida Red Snapper - Pan Seared Red Snapper, Fennel Barigoule and Potato Stew. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for dinner only.
- Space Greens – Dressing made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, Thyme Simple Syrup, Strawberry and Fresh Lemon Juice. Available as a Lift-Off (appetizer) option for lunch and dinner.
- Supreme Chicken Breast - Seared Chicken Breast, Polenta Parmesan Cake, Petite Balsamic Lentils and Basil Oil. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch and dinner.
The restaurant offers prix fixe menu menus for lunch, two courses, and dinner, three courses along with a selection of sides, which are available à la carte. The full menus can be found here.
The restaurant also offers a lounge cocktails and its own menu of “Flight Bites.” That menu can be found here.
Space 220 offers a dining experience for guests where they are transported, virtually, 220 miles above Earth’s surface. While traveling to their dining table on the “space elevator,” guests can experience a scenic view of EPCOT and Earth.
After “landing” at Space 220, visitors are met by a crewmember who will walk them to their table, where they can enjoy an upscale, contemporary cuisine in a space-themed, simulated experience.
The restaurant is reservation only. To make a reservation, click here.