Disney launches out new menu items at Space 220 in EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Six months after its opening, Disney is giving the menu a revamp at its Space 220 restaurant inside EPCOT.

The new offerings debuted Monday, according to a news release, including:

Short Cake - Matcha Air Cake, Mascarpone Mousse and Strawberries. Available as a Supernova Sweets (dessert) option for three-course prix fixe dinner, or $14 add-on to two-course prix fixe lunch.

Steak Salad - Marinated Filet Tips, Iceberg Wedges, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Chives, Blue Cheese Crumble and Horseradish Dressing. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch only.

Quinoa Burger - Quinoa-Vegetable Burger, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Yellow Beet Citrus and Mayonnaise. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch only.

Shrimp Cocktail - U 10 Shrimp and Classic Horseradish Cocktail Sauce. Available on the Flight Bites lounge menu.

Shortcake at Space 220 (Walt Disney World)

Disney said it has also givens “upgrades” to some of its existing menu items. Those include:

Space Glazed Duck Breast - Fried Jasmine Rice, Asparagus, Pineapple and Orange Hoisin Sauce. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for dinner only.

Florida Red Snapper - Pan Seared Red Snapper, Fennel Barigoule and Potato Stew. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for dinner only.

Space Greens – Dressing made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, Thyme Simple Syrup, Strawberry and Fresh Lemon Juice. Available as a Lift-Off (appetizer) option for lunch and dinner.

Supreme Chicken Breast - Seared Chicken Breast, Polenta Parmesan Cake, Petite Balsamic Lentils and Basil Oil. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant offers prix fixe menu menus for lunch, two courses, and dinner, three courses along with a selection of sides, which are available à la carte. The full menus can be found here.

The restaurant also offers a lounge cocktails and its own menu of “Flight Bites.” That menu can be found here.

Supreme Chicken Breast from Space 220 (Walt Disney World)

Space 220 offers a dining experience for guests where they are transported, virtually, 220 miles above Earth’s surface. While traveling to their dining table on the “space elevator,” guests can experience a scenic view of EPCOT and Earth.

After “landing” at Space 220, visitors are met by a crewmember who will walk them to their table, where they can enjoy an upscale, contemporary cuisine in a space-themed, simulated experience.

The restaurant is reservation only. To make a reservation, click here.