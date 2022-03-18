Bowls, burritos, sushi: Sus Hi Eatstation opens new shop in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Sus Hi Eatstation is holding the grand opening of its latest location on Friday in Casselberry.

The new restaurant, located at 1052 FL-436, is the small chain’s ninth location, according to its website.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the Casselberry location is offering exclusive menu items, according to a Facebook post, such as a “Salmon Slayer” burrito, “Mighty Chicken” fried burrito, s’mores beignets, Cajun or garlic edamame and truffle rice tots.

Sus Hi Eatstation first opened in August 2011, according to its website, near the campus of the University of Central Florida by Orlando natives Robert and Teresa Ly.

The majority of its locations are scattered around the greater Orlando area, though it also has shops in Tampa and Gainesville.

