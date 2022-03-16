72º

Orlando-area chefs, restauranteurs shut out of 2022 James Beard Awards

Jason and Sue Chin, Rabii Saber, Evette Rahman, Henry Moso previously announced as semifinalists

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

A James Beard Foundation Award Credit: Victor Spinelli (Victor Spinelli/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The James Beard Awards announced its finalists for the 2022 competition Wednesday, revealing that all five Orlando-area chefs and restaurant owners who made it to the semifinals are now out of the running for the prestigious award.

Jason and Sue Chin from the Good Salt Restaurant Group, Rabii Saber from Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World, Evette Rahman from Sister Honey’s and Henry Moso from Kabooki Sushi were previously announced as semifinalists for a James Beard Award in February.

In fact, none of the semifinalists from Florida have made it onto the list of finalists.

For Moso, this is the second time he has been up for the award only to lose out in the end. Moso was previously nominated in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category for chefs younger than 30 in 2020.

The winners for the 2022 James Beard Awards will be announced on Monday, June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, according to the foundation.

