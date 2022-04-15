Antagonist revealed for Disney’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’

It’s Save the Galaxy Time! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Debuts May 27 at Walt Disney World Resort

BAY LAKE, Fla. – When guests take a ride on EPCOT’s new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, they will come face-to-face with the antagonist, Eson.

On Friday, Marvel revealed on its website that Eson is out to cause chaos for planet Earth.

[TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to catch speeders in Florida. Trooper Steve explains | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Visitors hoping to explore and learn a little bit about the first-ever Other-World Showcase Pavilion in the area will get more than they expected when Eson, a Celestial that has been watching Earth for eons, makes a startling appearance,” Marvel described. “The Celestial is looking ‘to right a wrong in a big way,’ and the Guardians of the Galaxy — Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot — step in to help save the day. But, they can’t do it alone and need our help to stop him from completing his grand plan!”

Ad

Eson, antagonist in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (Marvel)

Marvel said Eson is no stranger to the Guardians of the Galaxy storyline.

Leaders said the character was once in the possession of one of the six infinity stones.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open to guests on May 27. Disney annual passholders, Disney Vacation Club members and cast members are scheduled to get previews of the ride before it opens.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch. It will be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.