SeaWorld Orlando: Roller coaster? Nope, just a landscaping project

ORLANDO, Fla. – Speculation is beginning to build about a potentially new attraction coming to SeaWorld Orlando.

The company posted an image on social media on Thursday that showed a light blue roller coaster track being moved into an area not far from the gates of the theme park. The post comes as park leaders began construction several weeks ago on an area just north of Bayside Stadium.

The area now under construction was formally used for SeaWorld Orlando festivals including its popular Christmas Celebration and Halloween events.

Construction at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG)

SeaWorld Orlando has tried to cut down any thoughts of a new attraction on the way, saying what is happening in the area is nothing more than a beautiful landscaping project.

Roller coaster piece arrives near SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG)

A similar idea of building buzz for an upcoming attraction was used at Universal Orlando a few years ago.

When the theme park began work on the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, the theme park said it was nothing more than a churro stand; an idea that stuck with fans through the entire construction process and opening day.

Construction underway at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG)

Back in February, SeaWorld Orlando opened its newest roller coaster, Ice Breaker.

It’s one of several new attractions the company plans to open to guests across all of its parks.

SeaWorld Orlando has not announced any new attraction on the way, but this could be the first major sign of what is to come.

