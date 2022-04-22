89º

Disney shares first look at reimagined ‘Finding Nemo’ swimming into action at Animal Kingdom

‘Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!’

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Finding Nemo Musical Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 2022 (Disney Parks Blog)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first look at the reimagined musical based on the film “Finding Nemo” has been shared by Disney ahead of its opening this summer at Animal Kingdom.

The show “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!” will follow a “group of fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in ‘Finding Nemo,’ who have made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The show will feature new set pieces, including a 32-foot-long submarine and a nearly 15-foot tall volcano, and a LED video wall “to visually extend the world created by the physical sets on stage,” the blog said.

The original show, “Finding Nemo - The Musical” first premiered to audiences at Animal Kingdom in 2007 but has been closed since the theme parks shut down due to the COVID pandemic.

