SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer military members free admission

Offer valid through July 10

Landon McReynolds, Producer

SeaWorld Orlando (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens are now offering military members and up to three guests complimentary one-day admission to the theme park.

The offer is valid for qualified service members and veterans, including active, retired, honorably separated officers and enlisted personnel of the U.S. military.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens said tickets must be obtained online at wavesofhonor.com and redeemed at the theme park by July 10. Active military members should verify veteran status through the link provided on SeaWorld or Busch Garden’s website, while former service members must provide military ID at the front gate.

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests, active-duty military members, veterans, and their families have enjoyed the theme parks for free through the Waves of Honor program.

As an added thank you, veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Registration for tickets ends on May 15.

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

