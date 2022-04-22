Disney announces opening date for Connections Cafe & Eatery at EPCOT. Find out what it will offer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney is getting ready to open its new Connections Cafe & Eatery inside EPCOT, announcing the restaurant’s opening date on its website Friday.

The company said Connections Cafe will be opening for guests to enjoy on Wednesday, April 27.

“If you enjoy food inspired by delicious cuisines from around the world, you’re going to love this new quick-service restaurant,” Disney’s website reads.

The restaurant’s design is inspired by “Walt Disney’s original plans for EPCOT” and features two distinct dining experiences, according to the company. A cafe and pastry shop on one side and an eatery serving lunch and dinner menus on the other.

The restaurant is located to the left of Spaceship Earth.

Connections Cafe features a mural spanning one entire wall called “Global Gathering,” which is meant to highlight “people from around the world gathering around food,” the company said.

The floor also features inlays inspired by Walt Disney’s 1966 “Florida Project” site plans, according to Disney.

French Bistro Burger from Connections Cafe & Eatery at Walt Disney World (Walt Disney World)

The menu features burger options with flavors inspired by world cuisine; such as a French Bistro Burger or a Banh Mi Burger.

Similarly, there is a French-inspired Niçoise-style Salad and Asian-American-style General Tso Chicken Salad.

Even the pizza features an international flare with a Curry Spice Pizza available for guests.

For dessert, the restaurant features a Liege Waffle made with brioche yeast dough stuffed with pearl sugar and topped with chocolate, strawberries and whipped cream.

Liege Waffle from Connections Cafe & Eatery at Walt Disney World (Walt Disney World)

It also has a Mango-Coconut Milk Shake and an Apple Pie Gelato Shake.