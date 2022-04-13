70º

Pico de Gallo is moving from food hall to larger space in Avalon Park

Business plans to add expanded menu, Colombian bakery

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Rendering of the exterior of Marketplace at Avalon Park (Marketplace at Avalon Park)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the original tenants of the Marketplace at Avalon Park is making the move into a bigger space, allowing the restaurant to expand its menu and add a new bakery.

Pico de Gallo is making the move to downtown Avalon Park — 13001 Founder’s Square Drive, Suite 100. The company that runs the Avalon Park development announced the move for Pico de Gallo in a news release online.

The new space is 2,500 square feet, according to the news release, and will feature outdoor seating, an expanded menu and a Colombian bakery café. The release said the bakery will include items such as Pan de Bono, Bunuelo, Picada Columbiana, empanadas and arepas.

The restaurant is owned by Jorge and Heidi Cardona-Lopez and first opened in the Marketplace at Avalon Park in September 2019.

“The community has welcomed us with open arms,” said the owners in a statement. “[We] cannot wait to share our new expanded menu with our new neighbors.”

