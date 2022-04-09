Coffee, ice cream under one roof. Kelly’s opens in Orlando’s College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream has opened a new counter inside the Foxtail Coffee location in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood.

The coffee shop sits at 3405 Edgewater Drive.

The space Kelly’s is occupying used to be home to Bagel Bruno — a bagel concept from Bruno Zacchini, the owner of Pizza Bruno.

“I really enjoyed that concept in the early days,” Zacchini said of Bagel Bruno in a recent interview; however, he added that he would “probably not” revisit the concept anytime in the near future.

Kelly’s and Foxtail have previously worked together. There is a Kelly’s counter sitting inside the Winter Park location along Howell Market Lane and another inside Milkhouse, the small food hall operated by Foxtail.

This new partnership marks Kelly’s fifth counter space and 10th location overall.

The new location is open Sunday thru Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.

